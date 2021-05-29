Food truck season is here! Learn what makes Pretty Great Cheesecake's truck pretty unique.

With warm weather comes food truck season. While a food truck isn't a new concept, Kurt Anderson, owner of Pretty Great Cheesecake food truck says baking dessert inside one is pretty rare.

Anderson's business is run exclusively from his food truck. As a self proclaimed food scientist, Anderson uses his background to create unique, ever-changing cheesecakes with the season.

Anderson said customers get a 4-inch (½ pound) individually packaged mini cheesecake. Big enough for two, but small enough for one.

Flavors include Banana Cream, Mini Donut and Key Lime during the summer. S’mores and White Chocolate Raspberry cheesecake are always on the menu and in the fall and winter, there's Apple Crisp, Pumpkin, White Chocolate Mint and Red Velvet.

The Pretty Great Cheesecake food truck goes all over the state. It goes to breweries and wineries, including Lake Monster, Next Chapter Winery, Winehaven and Parley Lake.

Check out Pretty Great Cheesecake's Facebook page to see where the food truck will be located in order to stop by and get some mini cheesecakes.