x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

MN Record Show’s 30th Anniversary

Surly is partnering with The MN Record Show to celebrate three decades of building community through a shared love of vinyl.

More Videos

MINNEAPOLIS — The MN Record Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary at Surly Brewing. 

The event will feature over 30 vendor tables full of vinyl, CDs, posters, vintage and recycled clothing.

WHEN: Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Surly Beer Hall and Beer Garden in Minneapolis

COST: $2 and all ages welcome

Surly will be serving specialty pizzas and their full menu as well as a large variety of beers on tap.

.

   

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement