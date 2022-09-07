MN Record Show’s 30th Anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS — The MN Record Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary at Surly Brewing.
The event will feature over 30 vendor tables full of vinyl, CDs, posters, vintage and recycled clothing.
WHEN: Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Surly Beer Hall and Beer Garden in Minneapolis
COST: $2 and all ages welcome
Surly will be serving specialty pizzas and their full menu as well as a large variety of beers on tap.
.
