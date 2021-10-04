This time of year, layers are the way to go. Hear fashion tips from Ridgedale Center's resident stylist.

Spring is here, and in Minnesota that means temperatures can bounce between the 30s and the 80s. This can make dressing for the day difficult.

Ridgedale Center’s resident stylist Jodi Mayers offers some tips on layering like a style pro with looks from Urban Outfitters and UNTUCKit.

Mayers said layering is not only practical, but stylish. She also said what’s old is new again with a big fashion refresh coming this spring.