Travel the world with local author, filmmaker Mike Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Author, filmmaker and longtime director of the Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota Mike Day invites readers to "teeter into the unknown" with his new memoir, "The World Has a Big Backyard."

Day joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the book, which details Day's adventures and decades-long work in places around the world. Follow Day as he goes to Nambia's sand dunes; Japan's erupting Mount Sakurajima volcano; and Jane Goodall's research center in Tanzania, among many other places some can only dream of visiting.

Day also has executive producing credits on 15 documentary films for IMAX.

