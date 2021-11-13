Minnesota Wild and Prairie Island Indian Community celebrate Native American Heritage Day

The partnership will honor Native American Heritage on Nov. 26, when the Wild hosts the Winnipeg Jets.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild and the Prairie Island Indian Community will celebrate Native American Heritage Day on Nov. 26, when the Wild plays host to the Winnipeg Jets.

The celebration is part of a longstanding relationship between the Prairie Island Indian Community and the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

To commemorate the day, Wild players will wear custom Native American Heritage hockey jerseys during the pre-game warm up, designed by members of the Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Wild creative teams.

The jerseys pay tribute to the Minnesota Native American community with a specially designed Dakota emblem and writing. T-shirt jerseys that also feature Dakota Indian design will be given to the first 5,000 fans attending the Nov. 26 game.

The jerseys will be up for auction between Nov. 26-Dec.6. More information can be found here. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.