Minnesota Wild unveil 2022 Winter Classic jersey design

The team will wear the jersey when they host the St. Louis Blues at Target Field in January.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild has unveiled the jersey the team will wear in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic.

The Wild made the big reveal at its Minnesota State Fair booth at 10 a.m. Saturday -- and KARE 11's Dave Schwartz got a front-row preview.

While the jersey is out of the bag, there's still plenty of time before the game itself. The Wild will host the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, outdoors at Target Field.

According to the NHL, this is the league's 13th Winter Classic ever. The Wild is the 10th team to host it and the 14th team to participate.

Bringing the 🔥 on New Year's Day



Buy now » https://t.co/fiBBPYWB3D pic.twitter.com/f066E8T8qi — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 4, 2021