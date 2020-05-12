Learn how you can get one of these Minnesota Wild retro jerseys, just in time for the holidays.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The NHL and adidas unveiled the adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO authentic jerseys for all 31 teams on Nov. 16, including the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild’s Reverse Retro jersey is a unique combination of the North Stars’ 1978 jersey with the current Minnesota Wild crest. Dave Schwartz talked with Minnesota’s Senior Brand Advisor, John Maher, about how the jersey came to fruition along with fan reaction so far.

The Wild Reverse Retro jerseys are on sale now online at hockeylodge.com and at both The Hockey Lodge locations (Xcel Energy Center and Southdale Center).

Xcel’s location is open M-F: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Closed Sat. & Sun.

Southdale’s location is open M-Sat.: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun.: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.