Jayne Ellegard is tackling the financial literacy gap between men and women with a new book and company.

MINNEAPOLIS — It may be hard to imagine in a world where women are increasingly leading in workplaces and throughout the community, but studies show a significant and persistent financial literacy gap between men and women.

And while that reality may be sobering, one Minnesota woman has chosen to directly address the problem by offering women a unique education.

“I just felt there was a gap in the education women have received. There was no class, what happened?” Jayne Ellegard with Ellegant Wealth told KARE 11’s Karla Hult in an interview that ran on KARE 11 Saturday.

Ellegard earned that perspective while working for 34 years as a wealth manager, helping “high-net-worth individuals and wealthy families” across the country. She recently decided to take her credentials, degrees and extensive experience and create a new opportunity to educate women through her company, Ellegant Wealth. The company targets the financial literacy gap through a combination of classes, workshops and other tools.

This month, Ellegard is also releasing her book: “Financial Empowerment for Women: Your Guide to Courage, Confidence & Wisdom!” The public is invited to attend the book launch party on April 8. You can register here.

To learn more about Ellegant Wealth, the available courses and opportunities to advance your financial education, just go to: www.ellegantwealth.com.

More about Ellegard’s background and the mission at Ellegant Wealth, according to the company:

Jayne Ellegard empowers women to show up and own their financial journey with courage, confidence and wisdom! After 34 years of managing wealth for high-net-worth individuals and wealthy families across the United States, Jayne made the leap to entrepreneurship. She is uniquely qualified with real experience and a variety of certifications and credentials. But even more important, she has an intense passion for providing women with a way to learn about money that’s enjoyable and fun—yes, fun!

Jayne is no longer serving as an advisor, so she is free of any conflicts. She isn’t selling any investment products or trying to gather assets under management. She worked for large corporations such as U.S. Bank, Piper Jaffray, and Cargill/Waycrosse. She has her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of St. Thomas, was a certified financial planner (but is no longer active or registered), is a certified career coach & counselor from Adler Graduate School and is a results-based trained coach through the Neuroleadership Institute.

Jayne observed first-hand the overwhelming feelings that divorced or widowed women experienced when they had not been engaged (or in some cases not even included) in the conversations about their financial situations. She decided to step away from managing investments to focus on closing the financial education gap by teaching women to demand what they need and deserve. Jayne transforms women from “deer in headlights” to financial superstars!