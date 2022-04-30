Minnesota Zoo's newly renovated Family Farm welcomes guests

The zoo's Farm Babies exhibit will be open to the public from April 30 through June 5.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the spring season finally here, the Minnesota Zoo is returning one of its spring traditions - Farm Babies, which will be held at the newly renovated Wells Fargo Family Farm.

During KARE 11 Saturday, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Zoo explained all of the new features and elements of this year's exhibit and one of the farm keepers discussed facts about the animals and how they care for them.

The zoo's Farm Babies exhibit will be open to the public from April 30 through June 5.

