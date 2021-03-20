With Easter, Passover and Spring Solstice coming up, check out Mischief Toy Store's customized gift baskets.

Mischief Toy Store is a family-owned toy store on Grand Avenue in St. Paul.

It's been a go-to for one-of-a-kind comics, gifts, board games, oddities, amusements, books, jewelry, stuffed animals and other hot toy and game trends for holidays (and every day in between) for years.

And now second-generation store-operator Abby Adelsheim-Marshall is Mischief’s resident toy, book and novelty gift expert.

With upcoming spring holidays, Mischief can bring Easter to you (or someone on your Good Bunny list). Just tell them who you need a basket for, and they’ll do the rest — complete with curbside pickup, free local delivery via bike and national shipping options.

Abby spoke with KARE11 and shared some of the unusual items on her basket list, including:

Hoosker Doosker - Competitive two-player tug of war with a twist. Great for social distancing and great for spring!

Terrarium kits - wildflowers, succulents, and carnivorous plants are all great options

Buildzi - One of our fan favorite games that's like a cross between Jenga and Tetris and will delight children of all ages!

Stomprocket - The perfect outdoor toy for all ages. Just jump on the pump and send the rocket soaring! Our favorite pick for the early days of spring.

Crave Japan Box - A mystery assortment of Japanese snacks and candy that are sure to brighten your day!