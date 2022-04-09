Minnesota Aurora FC to unveil first-ever kits at MoA Saturday

The unveiling is Aurora FC's first-ever team event and will include team founders, coaches and players.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Minnesota's first community-owned women's soccer team will reveal its first-ever uniforms during a special event at the Mall of America on Saturday.

During KARE 11 Saturday, prior to Saturday's unveiling, Aurora FC President and co-founder Andrea Yoch discussed the event and encouraged people to join the celebrations.

The unveiling is Aurora FC's first-ever team event and will include team founders, coaches and players. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Mall of America's Huntington Bank Rotunda and will conclude at 1 p.m.

In addition to revealing its first-ever away, home and goalkeeper uniforms, the team will also be debuting new spring merchandise. The kits will be on sale at MoA or online.

The uniforms were designed by Cassidy Sepnieski, a graphic designer who also designed uniforms for Forward Madison and other soccer teams in Wisconsin.

Minnesota Aurora FC, which is a founding member of the USL W League, will begin its inaugural season in May and will play its home games at TCO Stadium. The USL W League was started to act as the country's top pre-professional women's league by developing players on and off the field.