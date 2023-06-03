MN Cup promotes business start-ups in statewide competition

Three semi-finalists were announced last week from among 89 entrepreneurs and ground-level businesses.

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the most difficult things about starting a small business or company is actually getting it off the ground and to a point it can grow.

The MN Cup aims to help entrepreneurs get past those first challenging steps by providing money, planning, peer support, exposure and professional connections. It's a startup competition that in 2023 drew more than 3,000 applications, from which 89 entries were selected. Just last week, three semi-finalists were announced. They include:

Indigebox - Based in Bagley, MN, Indigebox creates subscription boxes for early childhood education programs that include learning materials that benefit Native American children.

Quebracho Empanadas - Based in St. Paul, this startup was created during the pandemic when a small catering company pivoted to start selling frozen empanadas that can be heated up at home.

Dress Up to Calm Down - This Twin Cities-based company creates weighted costumes for kids who have sensory needs.

MN Cup is widely recognized as the largest statewide startup competition in the country. In terms of participation and money given away, there’s nothing like it. Associate Director Kailin Oliver visited KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the competition and share success stories of startups who have used it as a jump-off for entrepreneurial success.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: