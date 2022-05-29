Minnesota moviemaker attracts top Hollywood talent to latest project

Jeffrey Morris – a writer, director and producer based in Stillwater, Minn. – founded FutureDude Entertainment in 2010.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man continues to make his mark in Hollywood with a unique take on science-themed, “future-focused adventure stories.”

And now his projects also feature some of the most notable up-and-coming names in the movie business.

This year, his projects have taken off, pun intended, as Morris just announced the cast for his upcoming feature-length sci-fi thriller, “Persephone.” Morris and his team have cast Brianna Hildebrand, of “Deadpool 1 and 2,” Esai Morales, of “Mission: Impossible 7,” and Ming-Na Wen, of “The Book of Boba Fett,” to star in the movie about crew members fleeing a dying Earth headed to a nearby planet.

The production features star power behind the scenes, too, with Morris co-authoring a companion novel with NYT-bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson, who also wrote “Dune.” “Lord of the Rings” producers Jane Fleming & Mark Ordesky are two of the film’s five producers.

Morris also recently launched the animated series, “Parallel Man,” and his cinematic short, “Oceanus Act 1,” which hit 1.4 million views in the first four weeks on the streaming platform DUST.