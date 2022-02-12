Team USA helped by MN psychologist

Dr. Carlin Anderson is the co-founder of Minnesota-based Premier Sports Psychology, one of the nation's largest sports psychology companies.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the 2022 Winter Games well underway, one psychologist from Minnesota is in Beijing as a resident sports psychologist for the U.S. Olympic Curling teams.

Doctor Carlin Anderson is the co-founder of Minnesota-based Premier Sports Psychology, one of the nation's largest sports psychology companies. Premier's experts help top athletes from the NFL to the U.S. Olympic Team cope with anxiety, depression, burnout and overall wellness.

According to Dr. Anderson, who was a gymnast at UCLA, optimal performances are connected to mental and physical well-being. Her company has research and and resilience programs that are beginning to discover proactive methods organizations and teams can use to hone mental health skills and manage overall wellness.

The Edina company offers individual and team training sessions, as well as leadership training and draft profiles.

Premier Sports Psychology also has providers who can help everyone from children to coworkers with their mental health.

Anderson is a Certified Mental Performance Consultant for the Association for Applied Sport Psychology, listed on United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Sport Psychology and Mental Training Registry, the NFL Player Association Mental Health Referral Directory and the Directory of Mental Health Service Providers for the National Basketball Players Association.

She also works as the Director of Sport Psychology services for the University of Minnesota.

Anderson specializes in working with Olympic, acrobatic and collegiate athletes with eating disorders, athlete's own body image, mental blocks and performance anxiety.

