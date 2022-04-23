MN Reading Corps and Math Corps to offer free virtual tutoring this summer

Statewide, there are 150 tutors and they can earn $5,300, plus $1,342 for tuition/student loans for tutoring.

MINNEAPOLIS — With spring and spring weather finally here, and hopefully sticking around, the end of the school year isn't too far behind at many school districts across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

To help offer extra support to the students who need it, Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps will launch a new free, virtual Summer Tutoring Program.

The program runs from June 6 through Aug. 20, 30 minutes each day, Monday through Friday. Statewide, there are 150 tutors and they can earn $5,300, plus $1,342 for tuition/student loans for tutoring.

To find out more about becoming a tutor, click or tap here.

To sign up for the tutoring program, click or tap here.

