MomoDosa debuts first annual Momo Fest at The Market at Malcolm Yards

MINNEAPOLIS — MomoDosa is a fast-casual concept drawn from the popular street foods of Nepal and India, and it made a splash this year at the Minnesota State Fair.

If you missed out - you're in luck - because you can get them at The Market at Malcolm Yards.

And they have a big party coming up later this month. Momo Fest is scheduled for Sunday, September 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Market at Malcolm Yards. The event is free to attend.

One of the highlights will be a momo-making demo and contest where chefs compete to see who can make the most dumplings in two minutes.

Co-owners of MomoDosa, Rashmi Bhattachan and Chef Sarala Kattel, joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about their unique food and the upcoming Momo Fest.

