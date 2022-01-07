Russian Toy and Mudi dog breeds to be featured in this weekend's Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show

The Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show will feature nearly 200 dog breeds, including two newly recognized breeds - the Russian Toy and the Mudi.

ST PAUL, Minn. — More than 1,600 dogs from nearly 200 different breeds, including two of the newest recognized breeds, are set to compete at the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show in St. Paul this weekend.

The three-day event, which started on Friday, will end on Sunday and will have more than 1,600 dogs from 197 different breeds, including the Russian Toy and Mudi, two newly recognized breeds, competing for Best in Show honors.

The dog show will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

On Saturday morning, the American Kennel Club will hold a "puppy party," a mock show for puppies between four and six month old.

The St. Paul Police Department's K-9 Unit will hold a special detection show on Saturday morning.

All attendees of the dog show will also be able to go the the Unleashed Dog Expo, which features live demonstrations and activities for guests and their dogs.

The full schedule of events for the Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show can be found here.

Tickets are $10 adults, $5 for children five to 12 years old, $7 for seniors and veterans and free for children under the age of five. Tickets can be bought at the doors or online here.

Face coverings will be required at the dog show. The Twin Cities reinstated face mask requirements for city buildings and businesses on Wednesday, which went into effect Thursday.

