Share the gift of a good book with mom for Mother's Day

MINNEAPOLIS — Whether she has only a few precious minutes a week to read, or she devotes time every day to devour the latest bestseller, books make a great gift for mom on Mother's Day.

Annie Metcalf from Magers and Quinn stopped by KARE 11 Saturday with these recommendations for mom:

Author Belle Boggs shares her struggles with fertility.

"In 'The Art of Waiting,' Boggs deftly distills her time of waiting into an expansive contemplation of fertility, choice, and the many possible roads to making a life and making a family.," the publisher writes.

"This Osaragi Jiro Award-winning novel demystifies the notion of the selfless Japanese mother and the adult daughter honor-bound to care for her," the publisher writes.

Actress and comedian Ali Wong shares humorous and heartfelt letters that she has written to her daughters in this New York Times best seller.

"As a botanist, Robin Wall Kimmerer has been trained to ask questions of nature with the tools of science. As a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, she embraces the notion that plants and animals are our oldest teachers," the publisher writes about this New York Times best seller.