Moulin Rouge! The Musical kicks off Orpheum spring/summer theater season

MINNEAPOLIS — Based on the 2001 film, "Moulin Rouge!" directed by Baz Luhrmann and co-written by Craig Pearce, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set in Paris, France, at the turn of the 20th century. It is a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and love amidst the glamorous, garish, and gaudy underworld of the Moulin Rouge, Paris's infamous Bohemian nightclub.
Moulin Rouge has just begun a three week run on the Orpheum stage in Minneapolis. The show kicks off the Hennepin Theatre Trust's spring and summer season.
The show goes from May 18 to June 5.