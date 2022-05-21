Moulin Rouge! The Musical kicks off Orpheum spring/summer theater season

MINNEAPOLIS — Based on the 2001 film, "Moulin Rouge!" directed by Baz Luhrmann and co-written by Craig Pearce, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set in Paris, France, at the turn of the 20th century. It is a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and love amidst the glamorous, garish, and gaudy underworld of the Moulin Rouge, Paris's infamous Bohemian nightclub.