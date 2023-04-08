The St. Paul Saints' new ball pig stops by KARE 11 Saturday

Dennis and Marilyn Hauth have provided ball pigs to the St. Paul Saints since 1993.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There's a new pig on the block.

Ahead of the St. Paul Saints' Home Opener, the team revealed the name of its 2023 ball pig: Mud Grant, an homage to the late great Vikings coach Bud Grant.

On KARE 11 Saturday, Dennis and Marilyn Hauth, who have provided ball pigs to the Saints since 1993, stopped by the backyard with Mud Grant to talk about how they decided which piglet would go on to become this year's ball pig, how long they've been the Saints pig farmers, how they train pigs and more.

Team officials said Mud Grant was selected from more than 1,000 entries in a naming contest in conjunction with the Star Tribune. It came from Bud Rosenfield of Minneapolis, who will receive a $50 Saints gift card, VIP Saints tickets, a photo with the pig and an opportunity to escort little Mud at a game. Rosenfield will also get to throw out a first pitch.

