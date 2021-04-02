x
Muddy Paws Cheesecake offers baby 'sweetheart' cakes for Valentine's Day

The tiny cakes with the classic design will have you feeling all kinds of nostalgic.
Credit: Muddy Paws Cheesecake
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Muddy Paws Cheesecake is offering a very Valentine's Day special that may take you back to a simpler time.

The "Baby Conversation Hearts" each have a sweetheart saying on them, like "You + Me," "Be Mine" and "Dream Big." But these things taste much better than the little candies sweethearts are accustomed to passing back and forth.

The St. Louis Park shop has the following in stock for the holiday weekend:

  • Baby Conversation Hearts: 1.25-inch New York Cheesecakes in pastel colors, 8 for $12
  • 4-inch hearts: Chocolate, Oreo, Raspberry, Key Lime, Baileys, New York or Turtle, $10 (serves 2)
  • 2-inch hearts: Box of Assorted Flavors. Flavors included: Key Lime, New York, Chocolate Decadence, Raspberry, Turtle and Lemon Drop. $15
  • 9-inch hearts: Available in any traditional flavors. $39
Credit: Muddy Paws Cheesecake
More details about the holiday treats are available on the Muddy Paws website.

The shop is taking delivery orders through Feb. 11. Some flavors will be in stock at the storefront through Feb. 16.

You can place orders or send questions to yummy@muddypawscheesecake.com.

Muddy Paws will be open for extended Valentine's Day hours on Feb. 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

