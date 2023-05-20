Adopting a pup on National Rescue Dog Day

MINNEAPOLIS — What better time than National Rescue Dog Day on May 20 to consider adopting a pup in need?
The behind-the-scenes work to make a successful pet adoption is no small miracle. For the folks at Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton, who have been doing it for 10 years, the obstacles today are large and many.
For example, Ruff Start Rescue had to cancel one of its largest fundraising events because of canine influenza. Officials say that is a loss of at least $30,000 at a time when donations are down and the number of rescued animals needing expensive care is up.
KARE 11 Saturday welcomed Naomi Both, of Ruff Start Rescue, to talk about the current needs for rescues and shelters in the Twin Cities. Naomi also says Ruff Start Rescue has a $15,000 match for donations right now.
