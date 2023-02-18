Navigating artificial intelligence technology

ChatGPT is taking the internet by storm. A technology expert discusses the future of AI, and the positives and negatives it brings.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — In November, San Francisco-based OpenAI launched its latest version of the chatbot called ChatGPT (the GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer). Within two months the program had 30 million users.

Whether it's stories of high schoolers using technology to avoid writing essays or wondering about daily tasks it can accomplish, people are talking about - and debating the pros and cons - of the future of artificial intelligence in our world.

MentorMate, a Minneapolis-based software development company, is no stranger to this topic. The experts at MentorMate know the importance of understanding the positives and negatives of artificial intelligence, as well as when it's the right time to use it.

Josh Marquart is the Chief Strategy Officer at MentorMate and joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss artificial intelligence.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: