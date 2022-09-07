Navigating grief and loss with Kelly Grosklags

Grosklags, a nationally-known grief expert has teamed up with former KARE 11 anchor Bryan Piatt to help people cope with grief and loss.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Many people struggle with feelings of grief and loss. Whether its the personal loss of family or friends, coping with national and international tragedies, or dealing with the ongoing impact and effects on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a visit to KARE 11 Saturday, grief expert Kelly Grosklags shared her expertise on how to understand and cope with grief, loss and traumatic illness. Grosklags was joined by former KARE 11 anchor/reporter and mental health advocate Bryan Piatt. Together they are helping people find hope, resilience and peace. Their work has included the award-winning documentary "Dying is Not Giving Up," as well as monthly Facebook Live sessions.

Grosklags also hosts interactive speaking engagements "Conversations with Kelly", with the next event scheduled for Aug. 29.

