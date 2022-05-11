Nerdery's annual gaming marathon fundraiser returns for 2022

The event brings together gamers from around the world to raise money to benefit Children's Miracle Network hospitals.

EDINA, Minn. — Gamers from around the globe are coming together this weekend to support children's health.

Edina-based digital consultancy company Nerdery is hosting its 11th annual Extra Life gaming marathon at its headquarters starting Saturday at 8 a.m. and continuing for 24 hours. Gamers and supporters will be raising money for their local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, including Gilette Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities.

Nerdery's own team members (known as the Extra Life Nerds) have raised more than $360,000 in the past decade in cooperation with its offices in Chicago and Phoenix. This year, the goal is to raise $60,000.

Supporters can follow the event on Twitch, and can donate to support the local Nerdery team through the Extra Life website.

