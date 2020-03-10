Allina Health and Free Bikes 4 Kidz are teaming up for this project.

Allina Health and Free Bikes 4 Kidz are teaming up to collect gently used and new bikes.

This is the 10th consecutive year the two organizations have teamed up to collect donated bikes. They go to kids in need throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 5,000 bikes were collected.

If you or someone you know has a bike that no longer gets used, donations will be accepted from 9 a.m.- t p.m. today at 42 Allina Health locations.

Because safety is a top priority, volunteers will ear masks and practice other COVID-19 safety guidelines. Anyone coming to donate a bike is asked to do the same.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is also looking for volunteers to help clean and prepare the bikes for distribution. Bikes will be distributed next spring. Kids who get a bike will also be given free bicycle helmets and bike safety information from Allina Health.