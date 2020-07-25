Check out this book from Alan Branhagen, with the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's director of operations, Alan Branhagen, has a new book out. The book is titled: The Midwest Plant Primer, 225 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden.

Branhagen's new book goes into what what native plants are, why they're earth-friendly and how to get started with them.

It also includes ways seasoned gardeners can get more comfortable with a natural look for a native garden.

Find out why native plants are so beneficial to pollinators, climate change and wildlife.

Branhagen shared that most garden centers carry native plants and will offer more if the demand is there. Some to check out include Prairie Moon (www.prairiemoon.com) in Winona, and for a mailorder option, Prairie Nursery (www.prairienursery.com) in Westfield, WI.