Children's book celebrates the Twin Cities

Lenny the Loon: A Tour of the Twin Cities, is a new children's book that celebrates many of the iconic, fun places the Twin Cities have to offer.

The book's author, Mikaela Casey, wants to show people that Minnesota is an amazing place to grow up and live in. She hopes this book will help spread some of that pride.

This is the second book that Casey has written. The first in the series is Lenny the Loon: An Adventure on Lake Minnetonka, which was written in 2018. She is currently working on a third and fourth book in the series.