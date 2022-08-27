New book on 4-H kids who don't win the blue ribbon

The Unchosen Ones, showcases 4-H kids and their animals – specifically those that did not win – the big prize at fairs.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A new book is out from an award-winning Minneapolis photographer who captures the dignity and wisdom of Minnesota's rural youth, their animals and the importance of "not winning"

R. J. Kern joins KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss his new book The Unchosen Ones.

He talks about the six years, the more than 10,000 miles traveled, the several county fairs he visited, and taking portraits of 65 young people and their animals.

