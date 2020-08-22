This gift box service is bringing fair fans a piece of the tradition right to their door.

The Minnesota State Fair is cancelled this year and It's Not Fair, a new gift box service, is connecting fair go-ers to state fair merchants.

The goal of It's Not Fair is to help local Minnesota businesses though this rough year as many vendors depend on the state fair for a large portion of their sales.

It also gives avid fair-goers a chance to shop bundles online from the comfort of their own homes.

It's Not Fair is working with 12 different vendors to create eight unique bundles.

The bundles range from $23 to $119 and come in a variety of options from hotdish, to furry friends, to punny shirts.

Each bundle was carefully designed with all 12 of the vendors; Adam Turman, Carmine Jack Leather Co, Essence One, Everart Designs, Grandma Skills, Great Lakes Northern Outfitter, Hagen & Oats, Minnesota State Horticulture Society, Moxie Malas, Sebesta Apothecary, Urban Undercover & Val & Co.

The bundles are all sold on a pre-order basis and will be available through Labor Day.