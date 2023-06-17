Choose a new ice cream flavor for Minnesota State Fair

If you love going to the State Fair, then you're probably familiar with the ice cream offerings and this year you'll have a chance to vote on a new flavor.

ST PAUL, Minn. — With the weather heating up, we've hit ice cream season, as well as the time to cast your votes for the annual "Flavor of the Fair."

Midwest Dairy, an association representing 4,800 farm families in the Midwest, is encouraging ice cream enthusiasts to join in the fun of deciding what ice cream flavor will appear at the Minnesota State Fair by casting a vote for one of three new concoctions to add to the 2023 fair menu.

Voting is open now at MidwestDairy.com/MNFair through June 30 for fans to choose which flavor will be made and sold exclusively at the Dairy Goodness Bar in the Dairy Building at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The three flavors are:

Cheers for Cherries: This sweet, rich sundae or malt comes with Bing cherries and a decadent drizzle of dark chocolate on top.

Cookie Time: It's about Cookie Time! This malt or sundae comes with chocolate cream-filled cookie pieces, with the option to add mint syrup for a wholesome refreshing treat to beat the heat.

Churro Your Way: Be a little extra! Churro Your Way comes with Churro pieces and a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar, topped with your choice of chocolate or caramel syrup.

Last year, Key Lime Crumble won with this description: "This flavor will transport you to your own personal beach, right at the state fairgrounds. Rich vanilla ice cream or malt topped with lime syrup and graham cracker crumbles provides the perfect combination of sweet and tangy."

In 2021, You Betcha Berry was selected by Midwest Dairy staff because of the pandemic. It featured vanilla ice cream or malt topped with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. Other previous Flavors of the Fair include Birthday Batter Blast in 2019, That's S'More Like It in 2018, Pie in the Sky in 2017, Call it Breakfast in 2016 and Salted Caramel Puff in the inaugural Flavor of the Fair in 2015.

