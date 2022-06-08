Guacaya Bistreaux introduced into the North Loop neighborhood

Pedro Wolcott, Owner and Chef of Guacaya Bistro, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share his ceviche recipe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There's a great new addition to the Minneapolis dining scene, bringing flavors from the Caribbean and New Orleans to the North Loop.

Pedro Wolcott, Owner and Chef of Guacaya Bistro, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share a recipe:

Ceviche Recipe

16 oz red snapper, cut into cubes

2 cups Camote (Sweet potato) mousse (bake two large sweet potatoes til tender, cool, puree, put in piping bag)

2 cups avocado mousse (cut 4 fresh avocadoes in half, puree with salt and lime juice to taste, put in piping bag)

½ cup unpopped canchita (Peruvian popping corn, can substitute regular popping corn, pop according to directions)

2 cups Peruvian choclo (can substitute fresh corn off the cob)

2 cups sliced red onion

2 serrano peppers, thinly sliced

4 oz chopped cilantro

2 cups freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons aji Amarillo paste (can be purchased in Latin American stores, or from Amazon)

Plantain chips, a handful

Salt, to taste

2 tablespoons Sprite

Directions:

In a small bowl add the fish and 2 teaspoons salt. Let it the fish sit for 30 mn. to allowed the fish to sweat its natural juices. Add aji paste, lime juice, leche de tigre, red onions and sprite. Lastly add the thinly sliced serrano pepper, cilantro and adjust for salt. Served in the middle of a bowl with the onions on top with visible serrano peppers. Decorate the ceviche with camote mousse, avocado mousse, canchita, choclo & plantain chips.

In celebration of their opening, the Guacaya team is hosting “El Mercado” Saturday.

It's a fun outdoor market with a variety of artists and makers, great food + drinks, and a DJ.