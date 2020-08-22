The popular Minneapolis restaurant has opened a second location, now serving brunch in Edina.

The Lynhall has become a staple in Minneapolis, and now they have opened a second location at 50th and France in Edina. The restaurant opened its doors this past Tuesday and we went to take a peek and find out what it's like to open a restaurant during a pandemic.

"Yes, I'm not going to lie, I've had some really dark times during COVID, like many other restaurants and restauranteurs,” says owner Anne Spaeth.

But Anne somehow kept her heart and her head moving forward.

“I have some incredible healer friends. I call them my healer friends, but they have helped keep me upright through all of this and have kept me out of that fear-based thinking,” she says.

Good thing, because now, she and her team, have opened the Lynhall 3945. The numbers a nod to the street address near 50th and France in Edina.

“We started with brunch, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 to 2. We'll be adding in wine and beer, along with our dinner service this fall," says Spaeth.

From pastries and coffee, to a variety of brunch options, there's something for everyone. But who are we kidding…you had me at pastries, am I right? Beyond the food though, as much thought went into the space itself.

"I just really love that English style and we've just absolutely brought that over from the Lynhall proper,” she says.

“We spent five years in England, that's where my two oldest boys were born, and one of my favorite regions in England was the Cotswolds, and I love the roughhewn beams,” says Anne.

But a restaurant is more than just a building and food.

"It's one thing to have a concept and to bring it to life in a neighborhood, it' another thing then to listen to what the neighborhood wants from you," she says.

So, Anne is listening. And trying to meet the customers where they are at right now. Like providing catering, small events, take out, and of course dining outside. Being on a public plaza helps.



“The beautiful thing about being on the public plaza for us is the ability to do community events out here. We've already been talking with some of our neighbors about things yet this fall, doing acoustic music, and some different kinds of events so we can honor social distance, but still bring people together."



And so here they are--in uncharted territory. Hoping that the need for people to come together as a community, to share food and friendship, will always outweigh a pandemic.