FAST-FORWARD: A Look Into Your Future encourages families to start conversations about preparing for aging.

A new documentary from Twin Cities PBS and Next Avenue accelerates the aging process for millennials and baby boomers and encourages families to begin conversations about what it takes to age well together.

FAST-FORWARD follows four families as they face the physical, social and economic realities of aging and learn what it takes to age with empathy, dignity and support.

Throughout the documentary, families are challenged to experience what aging feels like first-hand through MIT AGNES suit that speeds the physical aging process up 30 years.

Next Avenue has created resources to accompany FAST-FORWARD’s premiere that families can use to integrate the recommendations included in the film into their own lives including email courses and guides, community screenings and conversations with local partners.

The hour-long documentary is narrated by Rosario Dawson. It will premiere on TPT and PBS stations nationwide Wednesday, March 24 at 9 p.m. CT.

TPT and Next Avenue are hosting a virtual panel discussion on Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. CT about the documentary and the tools and resources available for families to plan for the future.