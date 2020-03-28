Admire shots of Lake Minnetonka from above with this new photo book

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Enjoy stunning shots of one of Minnesota's most beloved lakes, displayed in a new book: Above Lake Minnetonka.

The book's photographers, Steve Bernstein and Tom Gustfason, shot more than 100 aerial images of the lake from a drone's perspective.

All four seasons are displayed in the book, showcasing the many events and celebrations that happen on the lake throughout the year.

Accompanying many of the photos is map so you can pinpoint each shot.