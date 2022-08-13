New purpose for retired race horses

SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races.
The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
Former jockey and Canterbury Park Race Event Ambassador, Mark Irving, joined KARE 11 News Saturday with a special friend to discuss the program.
