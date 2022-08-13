x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

New purpose for retired race horses

The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.

More Videos

SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races.

The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.

Former jockey and Canterbury Park Race Event Ambassador, Mark Irving, joined KARE 11 News Saturday with a special friend to discuss the program.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out