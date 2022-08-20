New rooftop menu at the Hewing Hotel

The Hewing Hotel not only has a great view, but a fabulous new rooftop menu as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Downtown Minneapolis has come back to life this summer and rooftop patios are filled up nearly every night.

The Hewing Hotel not only has a great view, but a fabulous new rooftop menu as well.

Chef Marque Collins is the executive chef and joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share one of the new dishes, Salmon Aguachile.

Recipe: Salmon Aguachile





Ingredients:

Salmon, sliced thin

English cucumber, sliced thin

Jalapeno, sliced thin

Radish, sliced thin

Cilantro leaves

Aguachile sauce



Aguachile sauce

Lime juice, 4oz

Garlic cloves, 2ea

Cilantro, 1 bunch

Jalapeno seeded and chopped, 2 ea

Serrano seeded and chopped, 1 ea

English cucumber, 1 ea

Neutral oil, 4oz

Salt



Slice salmon and vegetables thin with a sharp knife or use a Japanese mandolin slicer.



For the Aguachile sauce, combine all ingredients (except the oil) in a blender. Start the blender on low, then slowly raise the speed to full. Once everything is blending smoothly, stream in the oil. After blending, taste and add more seasoning as desired.



Top salmon with sauce and serve chilled.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: