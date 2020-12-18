RECIPE: No-bake holiday treats

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Making holiday cookies can be an all-day effort, covering your kitchen in flour and frustration and ruining your festive spirits.
Homemade candy is an alternative holiday tradition that can be stress-free!
Kowalski’s Markets Culinary Director Rachael Perron is joining KARE 11 Saturday from her home kitchen to share two seasonal recipes for no-bake treats that don’t even require a candy thermometer.
Peanut Butter Bonbons
Makes about 36 pieces
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups creamy peanut butter
- ½ cup salted butter (or ½ cup unsalted butter plus ¼ tsp. kosher salt)
- 1 tsp. Madagascar Vanilla Extract
- 1 lb. (about 3 ¾ cups) confectioner’s sugar
- 8-9 oz. dark chocolate, finely chopped
Directions:
- In a large microwave-safe mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and butter. Heat mixture in 30 second increments until almost melted; stir until smooth.
- Stir in vanilla; add sugar, stirring quickly until well combined.
- Form balls approx. ¾-1" in diameter; chill until firm (at least 30 minutes).
- In a small microwave-safe mixing bowl, microwave chocolate at 50% power in 30 second increments until almost melted; stir between intervals.
- One at a time, use a fork to dip balls in melted chocolate and place candy on a parchment-lined baking sheet; refrigerate until set.
- Store in the refrigerator, tightly covered, for up to two weeks.
Coconut Joys
Makes about 36 pieces
Ingredients:
- 1 ¾ cups sweetened shredded coconut
- 1 ¾ cups confectioner’s sugar
- 1 cup finely chopped sliced almonds
- ½ cup (approx.) sweetened condensed milk
- 1 tsp. Madagascar Vanilla Extract
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- 8-9 oz. dark chocolate, finely chopped
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together coconut, sugar and almonds. Add ½ cup sweetened condensed milk, vanilla and salt; stir until smooth (if needed, add very small amounts of sweetened condensed milk to combine the mixture; it should just barely hold together, but the sugar should be fully dissolved).
- Form balls approx. ¾-1" in diameter; chill until firm (at least 30 minutes).
- In a small microwave-safe mixing bowl, microwave chocolate at 50% power in 30 second increments until almost melted; stir between intervals.
- One at a time, use a fork to dip balls in melted chocolate and place candy on a parchment-lined baking sheet; refrigerate until set.
- Store in the refrigerator, tightly covered, for up to two weeks.