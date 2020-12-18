RECIPE: No-bake holiday treats

If you're daunted by making cookies this holiday season, try these no-bake peanut butter bonbons and coconut joys, instead!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Making holiday cookies can be an all-day effort, covering your kitchen in flour and frustration and ruining your festive spirits.

Homemade candy is an alternative holiday tradition that can be stress-free!

Kowalski’s Markets Culinary Director Rachael Perron is joining KARE 11 Saturday from her home kitchen to share two seasonal recipes for no-bake treats that don’t even require a candy thermometer.

Peanut Butter Bonbons

Makes about 36 pieces

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups creamy peanut butter

½ cup salted butter (or ½ cup unsalted butter plus ¼ tsp. kosher salt)

1 tsp. Madagascar Vanilla Extract

1 lb. (about 3 ¾ cups) confectioner’s sugar

8-9 oz. dark chocolate, finely chopped

Directions:

In a large microwave-safe mixing bowl, combine peanut butter and butter. Heat mixture in 30 second increments until almost melted; stir until smooth. Stir in vanilla; add sugar, stirring quickly until well combined. Form balls approx. ¾-1" in diameter; chill until firm (at least 30 minutes). In a small microwave-safe mixing bowl, microwave chocolate at 50% power in 30 second increments until almost melted; stir between intervals. One at a time, use a fork to dip balls in melted chocolate and place candy on a parchment-lined baking sheet; refrigerate until set. Store in the refrigerator, tightly covered, for up to two weeks.

Coconut Joys

Makes about 36 pieces

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups sweetened shredded coconut

1 ¾ cups confectioner’s sugar

1 cup finely chopped sliced almonds

½ cup (approx.) sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. Madagascar Vanilla Extract

¼ tsp. kosher salt

8-9 oz. dark chocolate, finely chopped

Directions: