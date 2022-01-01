Nonprofit helps give kids the gift of music

Free Guitars 4 Kids, a nonprofit based out of St. Louis Park, is helping put guitars in children's hands.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn — While the holiday season may be winding down, there's still time to give a child the gift of music.

Studies show the positive impact music can have, such as:

Children who study a musical instrument are more likely to excel in all of their studies, work better in teams, have enhanced critical thinking skills, stay in school, and pursue further education

Neural firing patterns suggest that music might hold the key to brain function

Playing a musical instrument strengthens eye-hand coordination and fine motor skills

Holding a guitar brings an immediate sense of joy, and represents a pallet for creativity