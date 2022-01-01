Nonprofit helps give kids the gift of music

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn — While the holiday season may be winding down, there's still time to give a child the gift of music.
Free Guitars 4 Kids, a non-profit based out of St. Louis Park, is helping put guitars in children's hands.
Studies show the positive impact music can have, such as:
- Children who study a musical instrument are more likely to excel in all of their studies, work better in teams, have enhanced critical thinking skills, stay in school, and pursue further education
- Neural firing patterns suggest that music might hold the key to brain function
- Playing a musical instrument strengthens eye-hand coordination and fine motor skills
- Holding a guitar brings an immediate sense of joy, and represents a pallet for creativity
For more information about Free Guitars 4 Kids or how to donate, visit their website.