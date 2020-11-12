Northern Soda rolls out new 'Minnesota Birch Beer' in time for St. Paul Winter Carnival

It has sugar cane, natural cherry and birch bark oil with a hint of spice.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Here's a pop of winter carnival news for you today.

Northern Soda Company has created a new limited edition soda called Minnesota Birch Beer for the St. Paul Winter Carnival called Minnesota Birch Beer.

It has sugar cane, natural cherry and birch bark oil with a hint of spice.

A four-pack sells for around $8, and in true 2020 style you can pick it up with a curbside drive up event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northern Soda in Arden Hills.