Northern Taphouse pours new Bloody of the Month

The drinks have become such big hits, customers are coming from out of state to try them.
Credit: KARE 11

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Northern Taphouse is a popular hot spot in its two locations: Plymouth and Lakeville.

Their popularity is in part because of their bloody marys.  

They do a new Bloody of the Month and the drinks have become such big hits, customers are coming from out of state to try them.

Bailee Duke and Matt Letnes, of Northen Taphouse, join KARE 11 Saturday to share their new one perfect for state fair time.

KARE 11 Saturday | Aug. 5, 2023

