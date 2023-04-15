Annual Norwegian Foot March and Trail Run returns to Arden Hills

The event is the military community's signature running and fitness event over the past four years.

ARDEN HILLS, Minn — Imagine hiking 18.5 miles while carrying 25 pounds on your back, in full uniform.

The Norwegian Army does this foot march as a way to show new recruits what they are made of.

This weekend, the University of Minnesota's ROTC program is holding its own footrace and trail run Saturday in partnership with the Norwegian consulate. It's an opportunity for U.S. soldiers to earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge, while at the same time loading their rucksacks with non-perishable food donations for Second Heartland Harvest.

The Arden Hills course will also feature a 5-kilometer and 30-kilometer Trail Run option, open to the public for the first time. The event also features music and a business expo.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the AUSA Troops of Tomorrow initiative and military programs throughout Minnesota.

The event takes place Saturday at the Arden Hills Army Training Site. More information can be found on the U of M Norwegian Foot March and Trail Run website.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+