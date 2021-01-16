Chef Donny, the College Cook, talks about his new cookbook.

The College Cook, Chef Donny Enriquez, recently released his first cookbook, "Not Your Mother's Cookbook."

Donny says the cookbook is the first of its kind as it assumes the reader knows nothing about cooking. It starts with the very basics and builds in complexity as you go.

The book is full of QR codes that when scanned directs the user to a short video demonstration of the recipe.

The book has everything you need to get started, including what equipment to use and what seasonings to keep on hand.