Nourish your neighbor event helps those facing food insecurity

The 'Buy One, Give One' event provides a fresh, nutritious meal.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Food insecurity has become a growing problem for many in our community. There's a way you can help, with the upcoming Nourish Your Neighbor event.

Supporters can order a freshly prepared, nutritious meal for delivery on Saturday, June 5, and each purchase will also provide the same meal delivered to someone in the community struggling with food insecurity. Meal purchases also help to provide shelter and additional support to teenagers in the Twin Cities area experiencing homelessness.

The event is sponsored by The Humanity Alliance, a Minnesota nonprofit that prepares and provides nutritious meal kits for families facing food insecurity; along with Open Hands Foundation/Hope House, a nonprofit founded by Westwood Community Church that works to "meet the unmet critical needs of vulnerable people in our community," according to its website.