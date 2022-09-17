Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis

Fulton's Co-Founder Jim Diley joined KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about what's on tap this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back.

Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus.

Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe Kramarczuk’s bratwurst, food trucks and more.

Where:

Fulton HQ (Not the Taproom) 2540 NE 2nd St. Minneapolis, MN 55418

When:

Friday, September 23rd 4:00-10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 24th 2:00-10:00 p.m.

Friday, September 30th 4:00-10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 1st, 2:00-10:00 p.m.

Fulton's Co-Founder Jim Diley joined KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about what's on tap this year.

MORE NEWS: Some student loan borrowers will receive automatic refunds for payments made during pause

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: