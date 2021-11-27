Omnia Fishing offers personal shopping for anglers

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Omnia Fishing is a local, online tackle retailer that offers a huge selection of fishing items and smart suggestions for how to select the right ones.

Anglers can access tens of thousands of products through the company's website and get guidance on selecting the right gear. One of Omnia's new ways of doing that is by offering a free personal shopper service, which is a great option for people looking to provide a gift for someone else.