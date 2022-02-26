Omnifest at Science Museum of Minnesota to show 5 films

The museum's William L. McKnight-3M Omnitheater, which is 70 feet wide and 90 feet tall, provides an immersive experience for moviegoers.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The celebration of science on the biggest screens in the Twin Cities metro returned on Feb. 4 during Omnifest at the Science Museum of Minnesota.

The museum's William L. McKnight-3M Omnitheater, which is 70 feet wide and 90 feet tall, provides an immersive experience for moviegoers.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Allison Leveritt from the Science Museum discussed the event and what people can expect from the week-long celebration of science in film.

A schedule of the films' showings and online tickets can be found here. Each of the larger-than-life hour-long films will be shown back-to-back Wednesday through Sunday.

The five films, with their descriptions, that will be shown during Omnifest are:

Dinosaurs of Antarctica Intrepid Antarctic scientists take viewers on a quest to understand the ice continent’s profound transformation over deep time while investigating the similarities and differences between prehistoric climate events and human-triggered warming today.

Island of Lemurs: Madagascar Big-eyed and bushy-tailed, lemurs haven’t always called Madagascar home. Millions of years ago, they were swept out to sea. Island of Lemurs: Madagascar ventures into the lemurs’ lush environment alongside scientists working to preserve these endangered animals.

Deep Sea Below the surface and beyond imagination awaits an ocean full of the planet’s most unique, dangerous, and colorful creatures. In Deep Sea, viewers will be submerged into a vivid illustration of the diverse array of life under the waves.

Hubble Hubble shows the majesty of space through the lens of the famed NASA telescope. Head out alongside brave astronauts who made it their mission to save this crucial scientific instrument traveling around the planet at incredible speeds to understand why photographing space is crucial for understanding our celestial surroundings.

Galapagos Dive deep into the largely unknown waters surrounding the famous volcanic archipelago to explore the natural wonders of a realm that is truly a living natural science laboratory as marine biologist Dr. Carole Baldwin takes her first trips to the islands and uncovers what’s under the surface.



Watch more KARE11 Saturday: