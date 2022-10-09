x
Organizing your kitchen and pantry for less

It's the start of the new school year so let's get organized!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The start of the school year is as good a time as any to get your ducks in a row and everything organized.

But sometimes people are hesitant to set up a system, because of the cost to buy all those pretty bins and baskets adds up pretty fast.

Michele Vig from Neat Little Nest joined KARE 11 News Saturday with some tips to save some serious cash.

For more organizing tips, see Neat Little Nest's recent blog post on the topic or download free whole-house decluttering checklist from their website

