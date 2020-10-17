Learn about Osprey Wilds' upcoming virtual benefit weekend.

Osprey Wilds is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) residential environmental learning center and conference and retreat center located on the shores of Grindstone Lake in east-central Minnesota.

It is committed to developing an understanding, ethics and responsibility regarding the environment and stewardship through formal and informal teaching that links nature and humans.

A virtual benefit weekend will take place from Oct. 23-25. During this time there will be free virtual programming and an online auction.

The online auction is live starting Oct. 17. The first $20,000 in donations will be matched by Osprey Wilds' board of directors.

Since it is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, all donations are tax-deductible.