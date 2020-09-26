These unique boxes provide kids with fun, while also working on developing their skills.

OT For Me is a unique business run by two Minnesota women. Christine Meiehofer and Mikkayla Johnson are co-owners of the business, and they're also both pediatric occupational therapists.

Pediatric OTs strive to hep children who are physically, cognitively and emotionally delayed to function as independently as possible in their own lives.

The idea came from tele-therapy services where the two found themselves wishing their clients had specific items and tools to participate in therapy with. They wanted to be able to send a "kit" of the essentials. Thus, OT For Me was born.

These boxes are different from other “sensory boxes” on the market because they focus on fine motor, gross motor, sensory, and academic success in every box. Directions are included to make each activity easier or harder depending on each child's needs.

Each box include crafts, games and activities that are educational. Children can have fun while also working to develop important skills.

The school readiness box comes fully equipped with items that have been successful for attention, emotional-regulation and handwriting needs for school aged children. It can help ease the chaos of distance learning while providing everyday skill development for students.